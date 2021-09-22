Cuba will continue to improve its economy, says Diaz-Canel 

The head of state shared with his message a tweet from the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, who commented that on the first day of the entry into force of the legal norms that regulate the operation of these productive forms, 75 applications for their creation were received.

‘Very good start. Our team of professionals is working on their evaluation’, added the official.

Seguiremos avanzando en el perfeccionamiento de nuestra economía. Desde el Gobierno, todo el apoyo a las nuevas Mipymes y Cooperativas. #SomosCuba https://t.co/zwFwX3gX7v — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 21, 2021



The day before came into force the provisions that establish the precepts for the creation and operation of MSMEs, approved by the Council of State on August 7, in accordance with the country’s socio-economic strategy. Such organizations may be formed under state and private formats, and may even be mixed, with the same management model, although with tax and legal differences.

The new legal framework for the transformation of non-agricultural cooperatives and self-employment (private) came into force.

This is expected to contribute to the gross domestic product and have an impact on employment and exports, so they will have government support for their technological base.

The priorities set are food production, companies related to additive manufacturing, robotics and those linked to technology parkstechnology parks; as well as local development projects.