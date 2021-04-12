Cuba will celebrate virtually the International Workers’ Day

The Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC) and its national unions convened on Sunday 11, the virtual celebration of the upcoming May 1 with the slogan United: We make Cuba.

The International Workers’ Day, preceded by the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, will focus its activities on the economic transformations that the country is going through, according to the call published in Granma newspaper.

The agreements of the Congress, scheduled for April 16 to 19, will constitute a compass for workers, in the effort to continue the implementation of the deep changes proposed, as part of updating the Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development, it adds.

‘We workers are aware we are facing a complex and challenging scenario, characterized by the criminal, unjustified and inhumane economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed unilaterally by the United States Government (…) to which are added the effects of a global pandemic’, adds the call.

Both factors have an impact on a high contraction of the economy and a shortage of the domestic market, which causes the rise in prices and a decrease in the purchasing power of wages, as well as the paralysis or intermittence of industrial production processes, it says.

‘To overcome these obstacles, we are encouraged by the deep conviction that only those who fight, resist and do not give up, have the right to triumph, in addition to the consensus forged that the success of the economic strategy conceived is only possible with a more creative and efficient and innovative management’.

The CTC also called on May 1 to recognize Health and Science workers for their dedication and contribution to caring for the lives of Cubans and citizens of more than 46 countries in the world.

Likewise, it highlighted the commitment of the country’s primary sectors; including teachers, artists and writers.