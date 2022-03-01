Cuba welcomes start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Cuba welcomes the start of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the island’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, said on Feb 28.

Through his Twitter account, the Foreign Minister considered that this is the only way to resolve the current conflict in Eastern Europe.

Acogemos con beneplácito el inicio de las negociaciones entre Rusia y Ucrania. Consideramos que esta es la única vía para la solución del actual conflicto. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) February 28, 2022

Previously, Rodriguez reiterated Cuba’s commitment to International Humanitarian Law and called on all parties to protect the population, its assets and civil infrastructure in Ukraine.

In a recent official statement, the Caribbean Government advocated the security and sovereignty of all, as well as peace, stability and regional and international security.

The Caribbean nation stressed the need to use peaceful means and a serious, constructive and realistic diplomatic path.

History will hold the US government accountable for the consequences of an increasingly offensive military doctrine outside NATO’s borders, which threatens international peace, security and stability, the document said.

“It was a mistake for decades to ignore Russia’s well-founded claims for security guarantees and to assume that Russia would remain defenseless in the face of a direct threat to its national security.

Russia has the right to defend itself. It is not possible to achieve peace by surrounding or cornering the States,” the Havana statement asserted.