24 de septiembre de 2021
Cuba underscores commitment in the fight against HIV/AIDS

Prensa Latina

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday underscored Cuba’s commitment ‘to the implementation of the goals in the fight against HIV/AIDS’.

Cuban FM, Bruno Rodriguez said so on his Twitter account, after a meeting with the executive director of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima.

‘I reiterated #Cuba’s willingness to continue cooperating with @UNAIDS,’ Rodriguez tweeted.


He held bilateral meetings with counterparts from different nations and senior representatives of international organizations in the context of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, which will be held until September 27.

UNAIDS statistics indicate that around 37.6 million people are living with HIV worldwide.

