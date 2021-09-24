Cuba underscores commitment in the fight against HIV/AIDS

‘I reiterated #Cuba’s willingness to continue cooperating with @UNAIDS,’ Rodriguez tweeted.

En cordial encuentro con Directora Ejecutiva de ONU-SIDA, @Winnie_Byanyima, ratifiqué compromiso y voluntad de nuestro país con la implementación de las metas trazadas en la lucha contra el VIH/SIDA. Reiteré disposición de #Cuba a continuar cooperando con @UNAIDS. pic.twitter.com/4QiNfDNXSa — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 23, 2021



He held bilateral meetings with counterparts from different nations and senior representatives of international organizations in the context of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, which will be held until September 27.

UNAIDS statistics indicate that around 37.6 million people are living with HIV worldwide.