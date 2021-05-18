Cuba’s Tourism Minister to attend FITUR 2021 in Spain

Cuba’s Minister of Tourism Juan Carlos Garcia Granda heads the island’s delegation that will attend the Madrid International Tourism Fair FITUR 2021, scheduled to be held between May 19 and 23 at its traditional venue in IFEMA Madrid.

A press release delivered to Caribbean News Digital‘s newsroom in Spain and published by Excelencias News Cuba explains that in addition to Cuba’s Tourism Minister, the delegation will be made up of the presidents of the island nation’s major hotel chains and travel agencies.

During the exchanges with the main partners in the Spanish market within the framework of FITUR 2021, Cuba will showcase its new hotel products, its new excursions, the new ways of doing tourism in the current times, with the full guarantee of all the current sanitary and hygienic protocols in force.

Cuba’s stand at the Madrid International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR 2021, will be located in Pavilion 3, number C04.

(With information from Excelencias de Cuba magazine)