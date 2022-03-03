3 de marzo de 2022
Cuba to switch to daylight saving time on March 13

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

As of Sunday, March 13, Cuba will switch to daylight saving time, the Cuban Ministry of Energy and Mines reported on its website.

According to a note from the National Office for the Control and Rational Use of Energy, on that date summer time will come into effect in the Atlantic Zone, so at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the clocks in Cuba must be set one hour ahead.

This change to summer time is an international practice that seeks a better use of sunlight to reduce the time of use of artificial light.

However, Cuban authorities insist on the need to keep saving electric power both in households and workplaces.

