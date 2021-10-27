The administration of the immunogen (a single dose of 0.5 milliliters) will take place during the whole November in the same vaccination centers used for the application of the anti-COVID-19 drugs.

According to the health authority, among the population to be included in this process are 85 years of age and older; those suffering from type 1 diabetes mellitus and bronchial asthma, between 19 and 24 years of age; patients with chronic renal insufficiency, child cerebral palsy and cystic fibrosis, over six years of age; as well as pregnant women in any trimester.

In addition, the vaccine will be administered in grandparents’ homes, nursing homes, psycho-pedagogical medical centers; to chronic institutionalized psychiatric patients, poultry and swine farm workers, and health sector workers who work in acute care units.December will be the recovery period for those who could not receive the immunogen on the indicated date.

The specialist also announced that since 12 of this month, this process is being carried out in the pediatric population between six months and two years of age, with a two-dose schedule of 0.25 milliliters.

Cuba is carrying out this campaign with the purpose of preventing serious complications associated with the southern hemisphere seasonal influenza, a contagious respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses.

It affects the nose, throat and lungs, can cause episodes ranging from mild to severe and can sometimes be fatal.