Vaccination against seasonal influenza begins next Monday Nov 1st, for adults in Cuba, informed the national head of vaccination, Dr. Lena Lopez Ambron.
December will be the recovery period for those who could not receive the immunogen on the indicated date.
The specialist also announced that since 12 of this month, this process is being carried out in the pediatric population between six months and two years of age, with a two-dose schedule of 0.25 milliliters.
Cuba is carrying out this campaign with the purpose of preventing serious complications associated with the southern hemisphere seasonal influenza, a contagious respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses.
It affects the nose, throat and lungs, can cause episodes ranging from mild to severe and can sometimes be fatal.
