Mr. Gil, who is also Minister of Economy and Planning (MEP), will give an update of the recent changes to the Cuban economy and the results of the implementation of the National Plan for Economic and Social Development (PNDES 2030). His presentation will be followed by a panel on Tourism starring Cuban Minister Juan Carlos Garcia.

In the afternoon, a business section with representatives of the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry will address business opportunities in this important field in which the country revealed its huge potential through the fight against the pandemic and the development of effective COVID-19 vaccines.

In events such as the recent Cuba-Italy business meeting, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz invited businessmen from that European nation to participate on November 29, un a virtual forum, which he described as a window for the development of trade opportunities and the presentation of exportable supply of goods and services.

Cuba 2021 will launch the new edition of the Foreign Investment Opportunities Portfolio and another special edition of Exportable Items, focused on the tourism, biopharmaceutical, agri-food and renewable energy sectors.

According to Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, this forum will provide an excellent framework for exchange among national and foreign entrepreneurs, the new Cuban economic actors, government representatives, Chambers of Commerce, and Trade and Investment Promotion Agencies.

For the first time, there will be a virtual fair for the exhibition of products and services on Cuba 2021’s online platform. Moreover, a business forum will be held with Cubans living abroad who have business and investment interests in the island.