Cuba to create a fund for industrial development

The purpose of this fund is also to promote diversification of exports and productive chains, modernize factories, and generate and increase added manufacturing value.

According to Decree 59 of the Council of Ministers, which establishes its creation, the Ministry of Industries administers the fund and the amounts to granted, companies must have contributed to its creation, as well as defend their projects before a commission set up for this purpose.

All industrial stakeholders will have access, which means that private sector enterprises will be able to get support for their proposals if they meet the requirements.

The fund is reimbursable, considers the needs and priorities of the sector, and is managed as a complement to the economic plan, according to the indications issued by the Ministry of Economy and Planning.