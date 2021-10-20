Starting next November 7, Cuba will eliminate the compulsory quarantine of international travelers upon arrival in the country, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, Cuban minister of tourism, announced on Oct 19, in Havana.

At a press conference, the minister announced that as from November 15, the date established for the opening of borders in the Caribbean island, PCR on arrival to the national territory will also be eliminated.

All travelers must present a health passport or international anti-COVID-19 certificate of those vaccines certified by the corresponding regulatory agencies, and those who do not have either, are required to present a negative PCR no more than 72 hours prior to travel, carried out in a certified laboratory, he said.

International Health Control personnel will randomly take PCR samples at the airport, the minster added, and those arriving in the country will be required to present the Traveler’s Health Declaration.

Garcia Granda explained that children under 12 years of age will be exempted from presenting a vaccination schedule or PCR test.

In the case of Cubans residing in the country, they are required to report to their family doctor’s office or health area within 48 hours of their arrival.

Cuban official pointed out that Turkish Airlines reestablished travel frequencies to Havana and there is currently air connectivity through regular airlines that have historically flown to Cuba, such as Air France, Iberia, Air Europa, and charters with Evelop.

Cubana de Aviacion will soon resume its traditional routes to the markets of Argentina and Spain.

Minister of tourism commented that Cuba has requests to come to the country from Canada and the United States, also from the United Kingdom and other European countries, as well as from Mexico, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Russia continues operating and plans to grow for the winter season, and travel from different cities in that country to Cuba has been authorized.

Regarding domestic tourism, Varadero will open its doors as from Monday, October 25, and as from November 15, nationals can fully enjoy the country’s tourist offer.