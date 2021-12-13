Cuba to reaffirm solidarity and unity commitment in ALBA-TCP

The upcoming 20th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will ratify Cuba’s commitment to solidarity, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Sunday.

The meeting, to be held in this capital on the 14th, will be a favorable moment to celebrate the 17th anniversary of the mechanism, the foreign minister wrote in a message published on Twitter.

La XX Cumbre del @ALBATCP, a efectuarse próximo 14 de diciembre en La Habana, será momento propicio para celebrar 17 aniv. de la Alianza y reafirmar nuestro invariable compromiso con la solidaridad, la cooperación, la unidad y la defensa de la paz en Nuestra América. #ALBAUnida pic.twitter.com/vxtPCIy84m — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 12, 2021

The Caribbean country will defend cooperation, unity and the defense of peace in the region, he added.

The summit will study the creation of joint strategies to face the post-pandemic stage, said Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal.

It will be a good opportunity to jointly evaluate the regional scenario, the actions to guarantee peace and stability, as well as the political agreement to prevent interference in our internal affairs,” she acknowledged in recent statements.

Another topic on the agenda will be the impact of COVID-19 and the analysis of the Work Plan for 2022.