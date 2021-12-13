13 de diciembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba to reaffirm solidarity and unity commitment in ALBA-TCP

por Prensa Latina

The upcoming 20th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will ratify Cuba’s commitment to solidarity, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Sunday.

The meeting, to be held in this capital on the 14th, will be a favorable moment to celebrate the 17th anniversary of the mechanism, the foreign minister wrote in a message published on Twitter.

 The Caribbean country will defend cooperation, unity and the defense of peace in the region, he added.

The summit will study the creation of joint strategies to face the post-pandemic stage, said Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal.

It will be a good opportunity to jointly evaluate the regional scenario, the actions to guarantee peace and stability, as well as the political agreement to prevent interference in our internal affairs,” she acknowledged in recent statements.

Another topic on the agenda will be the impact of COVID-19 and the analysis of the Work Plan for 2022.

También te puede gustar

Cuba will formally handover of the pro tempore Presidency of ECLAC

Cuban Deputy PM monitors COVID-19 vaccine candidate progress

Garantizadas en Cuba vacunaciones pendientes contra COVID-19

PAHO and Cuba dialogue on recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *