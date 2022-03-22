Cuba to preside over United Nations Conference on Disarmament

First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver will speak on March 22, at the opening session of Cuba’s presidency of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament.

The meeting will take place on March 22 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

As Cuba takes on the presidency of the Conference on Disarmament, it calls on all the members of the Conference to renew their commitment to this forum.#Cuba pic.twitter.com/M1putcTlyF — Gerardo Peñalver Portal (@GerardoPPortal) March 22, 2022

According to the source, Peñalver will also hold meetings with senior officials from international organizations and the United Nations based in Geneva, with whom he will discuss several issues on the international agenda

Cuba assumes the presidency of the Conference on Disarmament with the commitment to work so that this forum maintains its relevance and the basis of its principled position in favor of multilateralism, peace and general and complete disarmament, in particular nuclear disarmament, the Cuban Foreign Ministry affirmed.

The organization, composed of 65 member States, has been mandated by the UN General Assembly since 1978 as the sole multilateral negotiating forum in the field of disarmament.