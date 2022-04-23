Cuba to present results of its vaccines at BioHabana 2022

The experts explained that research with CIMAvax-EGF, from the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) in conjunction with the Roswell Park Institute in the United States, has already demonstrated the drug’s safety, and its combined use in several anti-cancer indications is being explored.

Eduardo Martínez, president of BioCubaFarma and also of the Organizing Committee of the event, said that the processes through which NeuroEPO, a neuroprotective drug developed by this Caribbean nation to counteract mild and moderate Alzheimer’s disease, is going through, will also be presented.

This product, also developed by the CIM, concluded its Phase II/III studies and is preparing a Phase IV phase of progressive introduction, which is designed jointly with the Ministry of Public Health to present to the regulatory authority a Phase III comparative trial in Havana and another one in the rest of the country’s provinces.

BioHabana 2022 will address some 10 topics related to COVID-19, medical technology and industry 4.0, as well as chronic inflammation, cancer and autoimmunity, agricultural biotechnology and brain diseases.