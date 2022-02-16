Cuba to present its major biotech achievements in upcoming congress

Cuba will present its latest and major products to treat COVID-19, Cancer, Neurological Degenerative diseases as well as food production-related technology at the upcoming BioHabana 2022 Congress scheduled to take place April 25-29 in Havana.

The event, called by BioCubaFarma Biotech Conglomerate, will allow the exchange by Cuban and world scientists on the major challenges facing the biotech and pharmaceutical sector, said Eduardo Martinez, BioCubaFarma president in a press conference on Tuesday 15.

Martinez referred to some of the products to be presented such as the CIMAvax-EGF vaccine, the nimotuzumab and HeberFERON used against Cancer, and the NeuroEpo to treat Alzheimer patients as it will be evaluated against the Parkinson disease.

The Congress will also include presentations on the effectiveness of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines and their latest improvement to respond to new genetic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, such as Omicron; other therapeutic products used to treat COVID-19 patients will also be dealt with during the gathering.

BioHabana 2022 Congress will focus on issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, medical technology, Industry 4.0, chronic inflammation and aging, brain conditions and Cancer immunotherapy. Other topics to be delath with are biological processes, innovation in new business models for high technology sectors, among others like environment-friendly Agri-biotech in connection with food production and the presentation of the BioCubaFarma portfolio of vet vaccines.

Rolando Perez Rodriguez, executive secretary of the event’s scientific committee and Science director with the conglomerate said that the congress expect to address all the innovative work of the biopharmaceutical industry.

The event will also include pre-congress courses, conferences with lectures by outstanding scientists and workshops, Perez said and added that the launching of business and innovation projects and an exhibit, all by BioCubaFarma.

Over 100 researchers and business people from 15 countries have expressed their interest in participating at the congress, which has invited experts from several US universities.