10 de diciembre de 2021
Cuba destaca su primer año junto a Unión Económica Euroasiática
Cuba to participate in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

por Prensa Latina

 The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel will speak via videoconference at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will take place on Friday.

The Council is the supreme body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and is made up of the heads of the member states of the organization.

In this forum, the fundamental issues of the activities of the UEE are considered, the strategy, directions and perspectives for the development of integration are determined, and decisions are made, as reported by the Cuban press.

Cuba received its status as an Observer State before the Union in December 2020 and since then it has participated in four sessions of the Council.

The source announced that the Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Serguey Glasiev, will travel to Kazakhstan in the coming weeks.

During his visit, the Second Session of the Joint Commission with the Economic Commission will take place and the Joint Collaboration Plan between Cuba and the EEU for the 2021-2025 period will be signed.

