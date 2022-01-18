18 de enero de 2022
Cuba to host national chess championship for people with disabilities

The National Chess Championship for people with disabilities will be held in the city of Santa Clara (central Cuba) February 22-27 and should bring together more than twenty players.

The national commissioner, Carlos Rivero, confirmed the news and said that the Swiss system will rule the competition with representatives of the three associations: the one of the physically and motor disabilities, Cuban National Deaf Association and the National Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired.

We expect a participation of more than 20 players for a single tournament, but that will reward the winners for each association, Rivero explained, and recalled that all those who represented Cuba in the Online World Championship last November have already been confirmed.
For the first time the results will be included in the world ranking, something that is an incentive for everyone, the president of the Cuban Chess Federation added.

Although the official inscriptions will not be known until in a few weeks, it is almost sure that all those involved in the world championship will participate, an event in which Cuba finished with the bronze medal by teams and the individual performance of Carlos Larduet, from Santiago de Cuba(eastern Cuba), stood out.

