Cuba to host International Course “Leptospirosis Havana 2022”

The «Pedro Kourí» Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) and the Cuban Society of Microbiology and Parasitology announced the 10th International Course “Leptospirosis Havana 2022”, which will also address other zoonoses of relevance to public health.

The event, to be held online from May 24 to 26, will contribute to develop early warning, prevention and control programs for zoonoses in our regions, the organizing committee remarked, through theoretical sessions, lectures and exhibitions on topics such as the treatment of serious cases, most frequent clinical complications, and zoonoses in children and pregnant women.

Epidemiology; Microbiology; Conventional, serological, molecular and advanced diagnosis; Prevention and Control Programs; Vaccines and Resistance to antimicrobials and other drugs used in the treatment of zoonoses are included in the scientific program.

Renowned professors from Argentina, France and the United States, among other countries, will take part in this international course.

The study of zoonoses is now more important than ever before, since 60% of infectious human diseases are common to humans and animals and not only have an impact on health, but also on the economy due to their effect on animal production.

Cuba has in place programs for surveillance, prevention and control of zoonotic diseases that cover viral and bacterial diseases.