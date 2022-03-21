Cuba to celebrate International Workers’ Day with massive parades

Cuba will celebrate again this year May Day, International Workers’ Day, with the traditional parades in Havana and alongthe country, Ulises Guilarte, Cuban Workers Union Secretary General, reported.

Guilarte pointed out that as on previous occasions, this year’s parade will be a demonstration of the support of the majority of Cubans to socialism and the Revolution, with the participation of workers from all sectors, students and people in general to celebrate the date.

The date will be an opportunity to demand once again the lifting of U.S blockade on Cuba for more than 60 years and intensified during Donald Trump administration with more than 240 new measures aimed at strangling the island’s economy.

Likewise -he said- to contribute to counteract the inflationary process that the Cuban economy is going through with the loss of the purchasing power of the salaries of workers and pensioners.

For this reason, he added, “this will be the beginning of a day in which we will be working every Sunday, until the first Sunday of the month, in neighborhoods and agriculture producing areas .