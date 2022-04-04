Cuba to add new floating power plant to its electro-energy system

As reported on his Twitter account by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Livan Arronte Cruz, the Caribbean island finalized an agreement with the Turkish company Karen for the delivery of another floating power plant that will contribute with 15 megawatts (MW) to the national electro-energy system.

This unit will complement the four existing ones, located in Havana Bay and near the Maximo Gomez Baez of Mariel Thermoelectric Power Plant, in Artemisa, as part of the Turkish company’s first project in Latin America.

The vessels with energy technology allow maintenance of other thermoelectric power plants, contribute to increase the national reserve and substitute the use of diesel, one of the most expensive fuels in generation.

The news came on the same day that the Electric Union reported some service interruptions, due to the breakdowns of unit No. 1 at Felton and a unit at Nuevitas.

The interruptions will be programmed by the respective territories, in order to reduce the inconvenience to the population, according to a note published on the Ministry of Energy and Mines website.

In addition, work is being carried out on the maintenance of four thermoelectric power plants to guarantee the stability of this service during the summer, as well as on the reestablishment of two units in the Mariel CTE.