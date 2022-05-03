Cuba thanks world solidarity against the US blockade

With their struggle they encourage the creative resistance of the Cuban people in the midst of enormous difficulties, the head of diplomacy said during the opening of the closing session of the meeting, which was attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

In his words, Rodriguez recalled that Cuba supported the fight against Covid-19 in the world with 58 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent and vaccines of national production have been used in a dozen countries, in addition to being offered to the Caribbean nations.

He reaffirmed the solidarity with the revolutions of Venezuela and Nicaragua, the support to Argentina’s right to sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands, to the struggle for the independence of Puerto Rico and to the claims of the Caribbean nations for reparations for the horrors of slavery.

The Chancellor expressed solidarity with the Palestinian, Syrian and Saharawi peoples and encouraged a solution through dialogue in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.