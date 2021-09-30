30 de septiembre de 2021
Cuba thanks solidarity from US agencies to fight COVID-19

Cuba´s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked travel agencies and charter companies from the United States for their solidarity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a diplomatic source reported on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Ernesto Soberon, Director General of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cuban Residents Abroad, informed about a talk held between Bruno Rodriguez and US representatives.

During the meeting, Soberon pointed out, the Cuba foreign minister expressed his gratitude for the US companies´US companies´ support to the immunization campaigns in Cuba, reporting the highest percentage of population (80.9) who received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

On Twitter, Soberon recalled that ‘Cuban families have the right to receive remittances with no politicization or manipulation in this regard, and even more so in current pandemic conditions,’ a matter used by Washington in its hostility against Cuba.

In addition, Soberon stressed that the obstacles Cubans are currently facing up to visit or immigrate to the United States is a violation of their rights and also damage their reunification intentions.

Bruno Rodriguez recently met with young activists from The People’s Forum, whom he thanked for their solidarity with Cuba and for opposing the US blockade imposed for over six decades.

