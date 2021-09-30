Cuba thanks solidarity from US agencies to fight COVID-19

During the meeting, Soberon pointed out, the Cuba foreign minister expressed his gratitude for the US companies´US companies´ support to the immunization campaigns in Cuba, reporting the highest percentage of population (80.9) who received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

On Twitter, Soberon recalled that ‘Cuban families have the right to receive remittances with no politicization or manipulation in this regard, and even more so in current pandemic conditions,’ a matter used by Washington in its hostility against Cuba.

In addition, Soberon stressed that the obstacles Cubans are currently facing up to visit or immigrate to the United States is a violation of their rights and also damage their reunification intentions.

Este 28/09, en encuentro con representantes de las agencias de viajes y charteadoras en EE.UU., nuestro canciller @BrunoRguezP agradeció su labor en el apoyo estas campañas para el enfrentamiento y la inmunización de nuestro pueblo en la actual Pandemia. #JuntosXCuba 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/0H0n32icEh — Ernesto Soberón (@SoberonGuzman) September 29, 2021

Bruno Rodriguez recently met with young activists from The People’s Forum, whom he thanked for their solidarity with Cuba and for opposing the US blockade imposed for over six decades.