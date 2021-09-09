Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday 8, thanked Pope Francis for his good wishes to all Cubans, expressed on the occasion of the celebrations of the day of the Lady of Caridad del Cobre, Cuba’s patron saint.
Diaz-Canel attached to his message the one sent on Wednesday by the Supreme Pontiff during the weekly General Audience, in the Vatican City, where he gratefully recalled his pilgrimage in 2015 to the Sanctuary of the Lady of Caridad del Cobre, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.