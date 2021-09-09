9 de septiembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba thanks Pope Francis for his good wishes

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday 8,  thanked Pope Francis for his good wishes to all Cubans, expressed on the occasion of the celebrations of the day of the Lady of Caridad del Cobre, Cuba’s patron saint.

 On his Twitter account, the head of State pointed out that Cuba counts on all those who love it to get out of the difficult situation it is going through due to the COVID-19  pandemic and the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.

Diaz-Canel attached to his message the one sent on Wednesday by the Supreme Pontiff during the weekly General Audience, in the Vatican City, where he gratefully recalled his pilgrimage in 2015 to the Sanctuary of the Lady of Caridad del Cobre, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.

