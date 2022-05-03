Cuba thanks Mexico for its position on the U.S. Summit

#Cuba thanks and shares questions from @lopezobrador_ on #LaMañanera: «…how is it that we call a Summit of the Americas, but we don’t invite everyone. So where are those who are not invited from? From what continent, from what galaxy, from what satellite?», was the first of the Cuban president’s messages with his counterpart’s expressions.

On Twitter, Díaz-Canel reproduced López Obrador’s statements this Monday, rejecting the intention of Joe Biden’s government to deny Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua the invitation to participate in this continental meeting.

Likewise, he reproduced other comments of the Mexican president, in a thread of several tweets.

«@lopezobrador_ : With all due respect I told President Biden that if there is going to be a Summit of the Americas, all the countries, all the peoples of the Americas, must participate.»»….. That no one should exclude anyone. Everyone, everyone, everyone, everyone. And that politics must change. In America we can no longer continue to maintain the politics of two centuries ago.» «And he said more @lopezobrador_ : Let’s dialogue, let’s understand each other, let’s unite, let’s have a brotherhood. That’s what we need, not confrontation.» «And I know that there are groups inside the U.S. that oppose this policy because those groups have taken advantage of that exclusionary policy.» @lopezobrador_ : «They have taken many advantages economically and many advantages politically, but enough of meddling with the pain of the people, with the suffering of the people.»

On this day, at the official closing of the International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, which was attended by more than 1,070 participants from 60 countries, Díaz-Canel ratified Cuba’s position that this must be a Summit of all the countries of the region and on equal terms.

Also during the day, Brian Nichols, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, confirmed that the United States will exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, despite calls in the continent to hold an inclusive event.

In his Twitter account, the diplomat showed a fragment of an interview to the Colombian channel NTN24 in which he affirms that these countries will not be invited because in Washington’s opinion «they do not respect the democratic charter».

When asked specifically if Cuba would be invited, the U.S. official in charge of Latin American and Caribbean affairs stated categorically that no, it was a decision of the President to leave those nations out.

Previously Díaz-Canel had stated on Twitter: A #SummitOfTheAmericas with ALL and without exclusions, because we are sovereign…Summit of the Americas and NOT Summit of the #US and its selective guests… «#Cuba