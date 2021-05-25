Cuba thanks China for donating 5,000-photovoltaic solar energy systems

Cuba on Tuesday 25, thanked Chinese government for donating 5,000 photovoltaic solar energy systems to benefit rural families.

Cuba’s consulate in Guangzhou (south) extended its gratitude to China´s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, considering this donation as a sign of successful cooperation between both socialist nations in confronting climate change.

Symbolic handover ceremony of Gov. Donation to #Cuba by #China Ministry of Ecology & Environment: 5000 photovoltaic solar energy systems for Cuban homes to improve quality of life of Cuban rural population & increase national capacity vs climate change. @citmacuba @CantonConsul pic.twitter.com/xh1rSbC6MD — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) May 25, 2021

The solar panels will help enhance Cuban rural population´s quality of life and raise nationwide capacity to mitigate actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Chinese authorities handed over the donation during a symbolic ceremony attended by the Cuban Consul in Guangzhou Denisse Llamos.

On September 28, 2020, China and Cuba celebrated 60 years of benchmark diplomatic relations and friendship that helped overcome challenges and extend cooperation to significant levels.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)