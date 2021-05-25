Cuba thanks China for donating 5,000-photovoltaic solar energy systems

Symbolic handover ceremony of Gov. Donation to #Cuba by #China Ministry of Ecology & Environment: 5000 photovoltaic solar energy systems for Cuban homes to improve quality of life of Cuban rural population & increase national capacity vs climate change. @citmacuba @CantonConsul pic.twitter.com/xh1rSbC6MD
— EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) May 25, 2021
The solar panels will help enhance Cuban rural population´s quality of life and raise nationwide capacity to mitigate actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Chinese authorities handed over the donation during a symbolic ceremony attended by the Cuban Consul in Guangzhou Denisse Llamos.
On September 28, 2020, China and Cuba celebrated 60 years of benchmark diplomatic relations and friendship that helped overcome challenges and extend cooperation to significant levels.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)