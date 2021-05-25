25 de mayo de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba thanks China for donating 5,000-photovoltaic solar energy systems

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuba on Tuesday 25, thanked Chinese government for donating 5,000 photovoltaic solar energy systems to benefit rural families.
Cuba’s consulate in Guangzhou (south) extended its gratitude to China´s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, considering this donation as a sign of successful cooperation between both socialist nations in confronting climate change.

The solar panels will help enhance Cuban rural population´s quality of life and raise nationwide capacity to mitigate actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Chinese authorities handed over the donation during a symbolic ceremony attended by the Cuban Consul in Guangzhou Denisse Llamos.

On September 28, 2020, China and Cuba celebrated 60 years of benchmark diplomatic relations and friendship that helped overcome challenges and extend cooperation to significant levels.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Exhibe artista cienfueguero en salón virtual de Arte Contemporáneo Cubano

Cienfuegos painter exhibits at online Contemporary Art Gallery

Scientific and innovative results applied in the construction sector

Cienfuegos makes contributions to medical equipment recovery despites U.S blockade

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *