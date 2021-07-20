20 de julio de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba thanks CELAC for donation to confront COVID-19

Agencia Cubana de Noticiaspor Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) for the donation to Cuba of 800 thousand syringes with needles to face the COVID-19.

In his official Twitter account, Rodriguez expressed his gratitude to the intergovernmental mechanism, with Mexico as pro tempore president, for the solidarity as part of the regional plan to confront the pandemic.
Today, more than ever, Celac’s joint cooperation is necessary, he wrote on the social network.


The shipment to the Caribbean nation is added to the deliveries of mechanical ventilators and vaccines to other countries contained in the strategy of this bloc to counteract the impact of the health emergency.

Cuba is experiencing the third outbreak of COVID-19, and the day before reported 6,279 new people diagnosed with the disease and 62 deaths.

