Cuba suspends all sports competitions due to COVID-19

Cuba on Tuesday 18, suspended all national and international sports competitions in the country until July 31 due to COVID-19, Jit weekly reported in its digital edition.

We consider it appropriate to recall that the measure gives continuity to the provisions regarding the cancellation and/or postponement of competitive and other kinds of events, due to the health situation caused by the pandemic, according to a press release from the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER).

In addition, it explained that the domestic competitions approved for athletics and other actions related to the training for the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place behind closed doors, without the presence of the media, and in full compliance with the health measures in force.

Last January, the INDER cancelled all national and international tournaments scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, taking into account the complex situation imposed by COVID-19.

That measure affected competitions in various categories and sports, as well as races and recreational festivals.

Cuba has already reported 126,755 patients COVID-19 and 826 deaths since the first cases were confirmed on March 11, 2020.