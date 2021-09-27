27 de septiembre de 2021
Cuba supports World Tourism Day reopening travel industry

 World Tourism Day on September 27th’s celebration reaffirms Cuban to reopen the travel industry gradually despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

 This time, the date is focused on the inclusive growth.

About the issue, Janet Ayala, representative of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in Argentina, wrote on her Twitter account that this is a message of peace, health and security for Cuba.

 


Such statement is supported by the serious health protocols and a wide vaccination program against the pandemic through products created in the Caribbean nation itself.

Monday’s celebrations highlight the strength of tourism for the sake of the inclusive growth, when Havana was chosen to host the 4th edition of the Ibero-American Summit on Accessible Tourism scheduled from December 15 to 19 at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba.

Since 1980, World Tourism Day has been celebrated every September 27 in all continents.

That day was chosen by the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), with the aim of uniting and collectively committing to such a relevant sector.

This 2021 has a particular significance, taking into account the impact of the pandemic on the entire planet and the efforts to fight it, due to the fact that tourism represents an important economic sector for all nations.

