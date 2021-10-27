Cuba starts the V International Convention of Tourism Studies 

Organized by the Faculty of Tourism of the University of Havana, the event includes several partner meetings: the VIII International Workshop on the Challenges of Higher Education in the Face of Development and the V Symposium on Tourism and Travel Studies.

The V Symposium of Studies on Hospitality Entities, the I Workshop on Information Technology (ICTs) and Innovation in Tourism, the I Meeting of Tourism Students and the I Workshop on Inclusive Tourism, all of international scope, will also be held.

The Convention has more than 500 participants, including 200 authors of 170 papers, in working sessions through the videoconference platform provided by the Higher Education Center.

According to the organizers, the main challenge of the event lies in the conceptualization of Cuban tourism at a time when, after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary to think again.

Cuba plans to reopen tourism to the international market on November 15, although there is already an increase in this activity on the island.

Another element to take into account is the continuity of the investment process in tourism in this country, with emphasis on the hotel industry in Havana, the capital city.