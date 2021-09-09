Cuba shows progress in biotechnology and health in Chinese fair

China’s Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technologies, Xin Guobin, visited the Cuban stand and highlighted the construction of special development zones in the island and the biotechnological progress achieved by scientists.

The official also praised the state of the bilateral ties and friendship between both peoples and governments.

The BRICS+2021 fair is taking place in China’s Xiamen city, in the framework of a forum dedicated to reviewing cooperation from that emerging economies group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.