Cuba shows optimal results in photovoltaic energy use

Cuba is currently showing greatest results in the use of photovoltaic energy, a program that allows the country to save fuel, protect the environment and move towards energy independence, a local source reported today.

Speaking on the Mesa Redonda TV program, Ovel Concepcion Diaz, director of Generation with Renewable Energy Sources of the Power Company (UNE), pointed out that more than half of fossil fuel used to generate electricity in the country is imported, hence the need to increase these options.

Cuba, he said, has high potential in wind, solar, sugarcane and forestry biomass, and in hydroelectric plants, which have the advantage of being inexhaustible and not polluting the environment.

As we increase its use, fossil fuel generation is displacing, and we will achieve the energy independence the country really longs for, Concepción Díaz said.

He mentioned that 227 megawatts (MW) have been installed in photovoltaic systems across the country; of them 215 MW in 72 parks synchronized to the national grid and 12 MW in roofs and areas of different entities.

Over US$ 250 million were invested in this program, showing optimal results, he said.

He also added that with this installed power, more than 340,000 MW per hour can be generated annually, equivalent to 88,400 tons of fuel — which are saved — and more than 285,600 tons of carbon dioxide are no longer given off to the atmosphere.