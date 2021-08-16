The scope of 20 million doses produced of the Abdala vaccine and the encouraging partial results of effectiveness of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination, in protecting against severe systemic disease and death, were some of the good news that was reported this week regarding the confrontation of the pandemic in Cuba.

The president of the Group of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries of Cuba, Eduardo Martinez Diaz, reported that as of August 10, some 2,900,000 people had received the three doses of the immunogen and 2,500,000 had already concluded the period of 14 days later of the last injection, so they can be considered as immunized.

Referring to the latter, he said that about 21 thousand of them were infected with COVID-19, which represents 0.8 percent (%), while 99 died, for 0.003%.

Vicente Verez Bencomo, general director of that institution, pointed out that for the coming month of September it is expected, after the authorization of emergency use by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Devices (CECMED), the incorporation of Soberana 02 and Plus to vaccination in the country, which would include both children and adolescents as well as convalescents.

In addition, he said that clinical trials with Soberana 01 are progressing in the province of Cienfuegos, where this immunogen is compared with Soberana 02, with Plus reinforcement, and detailed that the first is more advantageous for the elderly and people with immune system deficiencies.

It meant that Soberana 01 could be a good complement to immunization in elder adults regardless of having completed the planned schedule.