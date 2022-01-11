11 de enero de 2022
Cuba reportó 7 151 nuevos casos de COVID-19 y 59 fallecidos, Cienfuegos confirma 211 casos autóctonos
Inglés | English

Cuba reports over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

por Prensa Latina

Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) on Tuesday 11, reported 2,685 new COVID-19  cases and for the fourth consecutive day the number of contagions exceeded 2,000.

According to MINSAP’s report, 21,626 have been hospitalized, 10,293 of whom are suspected cases, 197 are under epidemiological surveillance and 11,136 are active patients.

One person died on Monday, so the total number of deaths in Cuba is 8,330.

To date, 11,105 patients are stable while 32 are being treated in intensive care units nationwide, including three in critical condition and 28 in a serious state of health.

Cuba has accumulated 982,614 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 11, 2020.

The report added that 1,541 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, totaling 963,091 recovered patients so far.

