Cuba reports four Omicron contagions

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Thursday 16, that as a result of the sequence studies carried out to date, four imported cases have been detected with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19.

According to a press release from the MINSAP, the cases are four travelers from the African continent, two of whom were Cuban collaborators from Cuba-Hydraulic Company who returned from South Africa and have remained in isolation (quarantine) since their arrival.

The two other cases are foreigners from Kenya, one of Ethiopian nationality and the other from Somalia, who arrived in Cuba on December 13 and were checked at the border in compliance with the protocol established in the country.

In the work to control the focus of foreign travelers in the municipality of Centro Habana, in this capital, four direct contacts were identified and tested negative.

The rest of the passengers on the flight where the confirmed cases arrived were also negative, the press release points out.