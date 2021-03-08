At the end of this Sunday, March 7, Cuba reports 873 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported this Monday in his usual tv conference.

23,583 are admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3,943 suspected patients, 15,189 under surveillance and 4,451 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, they studied 20,578 samples in the 22 molecular biology laboratories in Cuba, resulting in 873 positive samples. The country accumulates 2,540,022 samples performed and 56,566 positive (2.23%).

Duran Garcia began his update of the complex epidemiological situation, this March 8, International Women’s Day, highlighting the work of women in all areas of the country’s life, especially in health.

851 correspond to local transmittal cases

23 (2.6%) related to international travelers -22 imported cases and 1 associated contact-, accumulating 10,703 (21.56%).

820 (93.9%) contacts of confirmed cases, which now add up to 52,241 (92.3%)

31 (3.55%) with no specified source of infection

421 (48.2%) female, for a total of 27 429 (48.5%)

452 (51.8%) of the male sex, accumulating 29 137 (51.5%)

Residence by provinces of the 873 new diagnosed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 64

Artemisa: 40

Havana: 362

Mayabeque: 67

Matanzas: 12

Cienfuegos: 3

Villa Clara: 32

Sancti Spiritus: 27

Ciego de Avila: 9

Camaguey: 41

Las Tunas: 5

Granma: 94

Holguin: 39

Santiago de Cuba: 53

Guantanamo: 17

Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality: 8