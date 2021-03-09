Cuba reports 1,041 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths

At the end of this Monday, March 8, Cuba reports 1041 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, reported Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

A total of 23,436 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 3825 suspects, 15,005 under surveillance and 4606 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, they studied 18,087 samples in the 22 molecular biology laboratories in Cuba, resulting in 1,041 positive, of which 1,030 correspond to local transmittal cases and 11 imported ones. The country accumulates 2,558,109 samples carried out and 57,607 positive (2.25%).

Dr. Duran referred to the need for responsible behavior, a call that he reiterates «not only because of the number, but because of the behavior that one sees in part of the population.»

He also offered condolences to the relatives and friends of the two deceased persons: a 72-year-old patient (from Havana, Habana Vieja municipality, contact of a positive case and with a history of hypertension) and an 86-year-old patient (from Pinar del Río, municipality of San Luis, contact of a positive case and presented a group of comorbidities).

Duran emphasized that today the second highest number of positive cases is reported in the country, but the first in the number of local transmittal cases, because on February 20, when 1039 were reported, there was a significant number of imported cases.

It also reported that 95 percent of the cases were contacts of other confirmed ones.