Cuba reinforces COVID-19 control ahead of tourism reopening

In a radio-televised speech on Thursday, Garcia mentioned Varadero, which has been called to provide a service with a strict compliance with the protocols without lowering quality standards, while he stressed the need to generate revenues, and those hotels become an active source of services to the population.

Regarding the vaccination schemes, Garcia stated that more than 90 percent of the population will be immunized in November, so that after the decision was adopted, there is analysis, seriousness and responsibility.

The executive said that the intention is to do so with a renewed offer, high quality standards and satisfaction in what has been defined as a destination for peace, with the responsible participation of all workers in the adequacy and strict compliance with the protocols.