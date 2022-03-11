Cuba recognizes application of science,innovation in Cuban entities

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recognized on Thursday 10, the application of science and innovation in entities founded less than two years ago in the country, and their contribution to the island’s development.

Through his official Twitter account, the president reported on a session of the National Innovation Council, which seeks to stimulate the connection between the knowledge sector, public administration and production.

Sesionó nuestro Consejo Nacional de Innovación. Evaluamos el trabajo del @PCTHabana_3CE, de la @FundacionUH y de @SICTESA, estructuras con menos de dos años de fundadas que están demostrando, en la práctica, el valor de la ciencia y la innovación para el desarrollo del país. pic.twitter.com/tOSMTFeD7I — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 10, 2022

The meeting, held in the Palace of the Revolution, evaluated the contributions of the Scientific and Technological Park of Havana, the University Foundation for Innovation and Development, and the Science and Technology Interface Society of the Marta Abreu Central University of Las Villas.

According to the Presidency’s website, Diaz-Canel emphasized that the Caribbean nation has a regulatory system for the consolidation of relations between higher education institutions, companies, research centers and high-tech entities.

“Now we have to make them known and used,” he said.

The president of the Havana Science Park at the University of Informatics Sciences, Rafael Luis Torralbas, explained that this is an organization managed by specialized professionals, to stimulate the flow of knowledge and technology between institutions and markets.

Likewise, it promotes the creation and growth of innovative companies through incubation mechanisms, provides other value-added services, as well as high quality spaces.

Introducing innovations is a priority for the Cuban government and for this purpose it created the National Innovation Council, a state advisory body that assists the President of the Republic and makes recommendations to promote the development of the economy and society.