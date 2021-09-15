Cuba to recieve a new donation from China to fight COVID-19

A new donation from China to support the fight against COVID-19 is on its way to Cuba, Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, reported on Sept 14.

Rodrigo Malmierca, stated in his profile on the social network Twitter that it is about 24 tons of medical supplies, which will be distributed immediately by the Ministry of Public Health to hospitals and other health centers.

Malmierca also thanked China for its solidarity with the Caribbean nation.

At the end of August, a donation from China with 22 tons of medical supplies arrived in Cuba, which included masks, protective suits, gloves and goggles, antigen tests and other items necessary for the daily work of medical personnel involved in caring for patients. patients.

Previously, that Asian country sent 30 lung ventilators and 150 oxygen concentrators, while the community of Cubans residing in Chinese territory donated 102,400 syringes for vaccination against COVID-19.