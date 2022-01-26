During a virtual meeting previous to the 27th Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), Cuba ratified on Jan 25, its commitment to regional cooperation and political coordination.

The Cuba’s Foreign Ministry posted on Twitter that the session was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal, and the organization’s director general for Latin America and the Caribbean, Eugenio Martinez.

Participamos en sesión preparatoria virtual para la XXVII Reunión Ordinaria del Consejo de Ministros de la Asociación de Estados del #Caribe @ACS_AEC. El #CaribeUnido mediante la cooperación regional y la concertación política demuestra los vínculos inquebrantables que nos unen. pic.twitter.com/z1504iuIUw — Josefina Vidal (@JosefinaVidalF) January 25, 2022

On the same social media, Vidal pointed out that the united Caribbean, through cooperation and political agreement, shows the unbreakable bonds that tie the region together.

Founded on July 24, 1994 in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, the ACS seeks to strengthen and integrate the countries of the Caribbean area, with the aim of creating a common economic space, preserving the sea and promoting sustainable development.

The Association’s main bodies are the General Secretariat and the Ministerial Council, and it also has five Special Committees: Trade Development and External Economic Relations; Sustainable Tourism; Transportation; Natural Disasters; and Budget and Administration.