Cuba reaches nearly 100 omicron variant cases

Cuban Public Health Ministry (MINSAP, in Spanish) reported that nearly 100 omicron variant cases have been reported to date, calling for accomplishing the established health protocols.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 3, local health authorities detected 92 positive omicron cases, 63 of them Cubans and 29 foreigners; 33 with sources of infection from abroad and 59 infected in the country.

MINSAP´s Minister Jose Angel Portal explained that Ciego de Avila, Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Havana, Mayabeque, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Camagüey, Las Tunas and Holguin are among the country’s provinces with confirmed omicron variant cases.

Mr. Portal said the incidence rate increased in all territories, mainly in Pinar del Rio, Matanzas and the Isle of Youth.

In this context, MINSAP reported that 30,925,470 doses have been so far administered in the country.

At least 10,455,713 people have received one dose, 9,309,296 a second dose, and 8,950,875 people a third dose.

9,683,780 people have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 86.6% of the Cuban population.