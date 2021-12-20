Cuba ratifies willingness to expand relations with Chile

For his part, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero congratulated the president-elect and reaffirmed Havana’s willingness to expand bilateral relations.

The candidate of the leftist coalition Apruebo Dignidad, in Spanish I Support Dignity, became the youngest elected president of Chile’s, after winning the second round of the elections this Sunday.

Boric, 35, won by more than 11 points over his rival, the far-right José Antonio Kast, of the Social Christian Front.

He was born on February 11, 1986 in the southern city of Punta Arenas, in the Region of Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica.

His government program foresees modernizing and strengthening the State, changing the current pension system to benefit retirees, raising taxes on the richest and guaranteeing a universal health system.

Other priorities include recovering employment, especially for women and young people, forgiving the education debt and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.