20 de diciembre de 2021
Cuba ratifica voluntad de ampliar relaciones con Chile
Inglés | English

Cuba ratifies willingness to expand relations with Chile

por Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has ratified his country’s willingness to expand relations with Chile, following Gabriel Boric’s electoral victory.

Through his official Twitter account, the Head of State expressed interest in strengthening cooperation between both peoples and governments. Likewise, Diaz-Canel sent warm congratulations to Boric for his “historic popular victory”.

 

For his part, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero congratulated the president-elect and reaffirmed Havana’s willingness to expand bilateral relations.

The candidate of the leftist coalition Apruebo Dignidad, in Spanish I Support Dignity, became the youngest elected president of Chile’s, after winning the second round of the elections this Sunday.

Boric, 35, won by more than 11 points over his rival, the far-right José Antonio Kast, of the Social Christian Front.

He was born on February 11, 1986 in the southern city of Punta Arenas, in the Region of Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica.

His government program foresees modernizing and strengthening the State, changing the current pension system to benefit retirees, raising taxes on the richest and guaranteeing a universal health system.

Other priorities include recovering employment, especially for women and young people, forgiving the education debt and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

También te puede gustar

Cienfuegos makes contributions to medical equipment recovery despites U.S blockade

Joint forces take action against illegal gold mining in Cuba

French association calls on Biden to reverse US hostility on Cuba

French association calls on Biden to reverse US hostility on Cuba

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *