Cuba ratifies support for vaccination campaign in Haiti

“We invite all governments, international organizations and donors, without exception, to mobilize the necessary financial resources, transfer technologies, make capacity-building mechanisms viable and fulfill the commitments regarding Official Development Assistance for Haiti,” he added.

Diaz-Canel quoted the historical leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, who in 1998 assured this country needed invasions of doctors and millions of dollars for its development.

“Since our medical collaboration began in Haiti until December 2021, more than 6,000 Cuban health collaborators had completed their mission, carrying out more than 36 million consultations, including almost 9 million pediatric consultations,” he reported.

Among the data offered by the ruler are the performance of over 721 thousand surgical operations and more than 194 thousand births.

“More than 1,649,000 doses of different vaccines have been administered in prevention campaigns. 1,129 Haitian health workers have been trained in Cuba,” he added.

In August 2021, the 253 Cuban health professionals who were already working in that nation were joined by a “Henry Reeve” International Contingent Brigade made up of 11 collaborators to support the assistance work in the areas most affected by the earthquake. “Cuba has also collaborated in projects in the spheres of education, sports, agriculture, fishing, construction, hydraulic resources and the environment,” the president commented.

According to official information, over 448,000 Haitians have been taught to read and write thanks to the Cuban educational program “Yes, I can” and another 595 students have graduated from the island’s universities.

“In difficult times, marked by a tough battle against the pandemic and the unprecedented intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against our people, we will not give up our solidarity and humanist vocation,” he assured.

The international conference to raise funds for the reconstruction of the south of the country took place in a hotel in the Haitian capital with the support of the UN.