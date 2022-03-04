Cuba ratifies its socialist course despite US blockade aggressions

Cuba’s permanent representative to the UN, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, reiterated Cuba’s decision to maintain the socialist path sovereignly chosen by its people, despite aggressions such as the US blockade.

The ambassador stressed that this is the decision of the Cuban people, taken more than 60 years ago and ratified in 2019 in a constitutional referendum.

According to Quintanilla, nothing will change this position, alluding to the intensification of the blockade and the most recent destabilization plans promoted by the United States.

“The blockade constitutes the most flagrant and massive violation of the human rights of an entire people and the main obstacle to its economic and social development,” he highlighted.

In his speech, the diplomat denounced Washington’s opportunism, taking advantage of the global COVID-19 pandemic to intensify its siege.

Over 240 hostile measures were adopted by the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021), dozens of them in the midst of a health crisis, all maintained by his successor in the White House, Joseph Biden.

Quintanilla insisted that Cuba continues to advance amid US efforts to cause economic scarcity and deteriorate the standard of living of the population, with the purpose of sowing chaos and despair as weapons to overthrow the government.