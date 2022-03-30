Cuba ratifies its commitment to food security

Cuba ratified its willingness and commitment to food security, nutrition and the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, during the discussions of the 37th Regional Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Latin America and the Caribbean, which is being held in Quito, Ecuador.

On Twitter, Carlos Fidel Martin Rodriguez, director of International Economic Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), stressed solidarity vocation of his government for cooperation for agro-industrial development, especially South-South and triangular cooperation.

In particular, the Cuban representative referred to medical cooperation in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin Rodriguez also mentioned the obstacle represented by the unprecedented and excessive application of unilateral coercive measures such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, which prevents the progress and sustainable development of agri-food systems, among other sectors.

Orlando Diaz, director of International Affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG), thanked FAO for its technical assistance to the Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education Plan and its Draft Bill.

Cuba is participating at the 37th FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean with a delegation headed by Ydael Perez Brito, minister of agriculture, and is presenting the progress of the country’s National Plan for Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education.

From March 28 to April 1, 2022, this event will be the occasion for member countries to define regional priorities to adapt and adapt the FAO Strategic Framework 2022-2031 to the conditions of Latin America and the Caribbean.