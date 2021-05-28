28 de mayo de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba ratifies cooperation commitment with Caribbean States

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuba on Thursday 27, ratified its willingness to continue contributing to the cooperation programs of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), the Foreign Ministry reported on Twitter.

At the 26th Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Council of Ministers, which was held virtually, the Cuban delegation reaffirmed the commitment to collaborate on issues such as health, intra-regional transport, disaster risk reduction and addressing the effects of climate change.

On May 19, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted the willingness to strengthen ties with ACS members in a telephone conversation with its Secretary General Rodolfo Sabonge.

On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat described the conversation as fraternal, where both representatives reviewed the group’s challenges and areas of cooperation.

Founded in 1994, the Association of Caribbean States is a regional organization that seeks to strengthen and integrate the countries of the area, with the purpose of creating a common economic space and promoting the sustainable development of its members.

Among other purposes, the ACS bolsters consultation, cooperation and concerted action among all the countries of the Caribbean region.

The organization is made up of 25 member States, including Cuba, and seven associate members.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuba reports 61 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths and 63 medical discharges

Informa Miguel Díaz Canel sobre el inicio del ordenamiento monetario en Cuba (+VIDEO)

Cuban peso will remain as Cuba’s only official currency

Cuba denounces telecommunications aggression from US

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *