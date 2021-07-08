8 de julio de 2021
Cuba ratifies commitment to development of renewable energy sources

Cuban Minister of Energy and Mines, Livan Arronte Cruz, ratified on Wednesday 7, at the Vienna Energy Forum 2021 that Cuba gives top priority to the efficient use of energy and the development of renewable sources.

During the event’s High-Level Executive Dialogue, the high-ranking Cuban official referred to the implementation of an Investment Development Program to change the energy matrix that lays down as its main goal a minimum of 24% participation of Renewable Sources in electricity generation by 2030.

The minister also condemned the damages caused by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade to the energy sector in Cuba, which between April 2019 and March 2020 alone amounted to 125, 282,000 dollars.

“The effects of this U.S. policy on this field are noticeable in our limitations to access state-of-the-art technologies, equipment and spare parts for energy production,” he pointed out.

Arronte Cruz also highlighted the cooperation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) with the implementation of Cuba’s Energy Policy as a major contribution to the effective achievement of the aforementioned objectives.

The Vienna Energy Forum is organized biennially by the Government of Austria and UNIDO, and gathers representatives of governments, civil society and international organizations to exchange on the importance of sustainable energy for development.

