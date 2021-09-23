Cuba ratifies at UN will to achieve full social justice

Cubans receive the same protection and treatment from authorities and have the same rights and freedoms and opportunities, he added.

El compromiso de #Cuba con la erradicación del racismo trasciende fronteras. Muchos cubanos lucharon en #Africa por

la liberación de sus pueblos y contra el oprobioso apartheid. Otros miles los apoyaron en Educación y Salud. #UNGA76 pic.twitter.com/K4KrTSOU8c — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 23, 2021

In order to further advance in the liberation work of the Revolution, a National Plan against Racism and Discrimination in Cuba was approved in November 2019, Diaz-Canel noted.

The program, he explained, fosters the most effective confrontation with racial prejudices and social problems that still persist in our society.

The head of State recalled Cuba’s support for the eradication of racism outside its borders.

‘Thousands of Cubans supported national liberation movements in Africa against the shameful apartheid regime. Thousands of others have contributed in solidarity aid, specifically in the ​​health area,’ he stressed.

We will not give up the purpose of achieving all social justice, the president emphasized. ‘The peoples of the world will always be able to count on Cuba’s contribution so that the commitments we assumed 20 years ago in Durban become a reality,’ he concluded.