23 de septiembre de 2021
Presidente de Cuba señala al capitalismo por persistencia del racismo
Inglés | English

Cuba ratifies at UN will to achieve full social justice

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday 22,  ratified at the United Nations his Government’s will to achieve full social justice and racial equality.

 Speaking at the high-level meeting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action, the president recalled that the Cuban Constitution provides for the equality of people before the law.

Cubans receive the same protection and treatment from authorities and have the same rights and freedoms and opportunities, he added.

 

In order to further advance in the liberation work of the Revolution, a National Plan against Racism and Discrimination in Cuba was approved in November 2019, Diaz-Canel noted.

The program, he explained, fosters the most effective confrontation with racial prejudices and social problems that still persist in our society.

The head of State recalled Cuba’s support for the eradication of racism outside its borders.

‘Thousands of Cubans supported national liberation movements in Africa against the shameful apartheid regime. Thousands of others have contributed in solidarity aid, specifically in the ​​health area,’ he stressed.

We will not give up the purpose of achieving all social justice, the president emphasized. ‘The peoples of the world will always be able to count on Cuba’s contribution so that the commitments we assumed 20 years ago in Durban become a reality,’ he concluded.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

National Geographic recognizes the existence of a fifth ocean

Cuban President will annually report to Parliament

César Prieto exhibirá su talento en béisbol de México

Baseball Star Cesar Prieto to play for Mexico’s professional baseball

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *