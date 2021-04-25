Cuban provinces participate in global caravan against US blockade

According to the call, as of 10:00 hours, local time, and in strict compliance with health measures to prevent COVID-19, people in those territories will tour the main streets on bicycles, skates and motorcycles.
The Cuban family on march ‘against the longest genocidal blockade in history that seeks to surrender an entire people by hunger and needs,’ Diosvany Acosta, first secretary of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC), posted on his Twitter account.
El pueblo de Villa Clara exigió desde la ciudad de Santa Clara este domingo #NoMásBloqueo #UnblockCuba.
➡️La política genocida del Gobierno de Estados Unidos contra la familia cubana🇨🇺 debe cesar. #EliminaElBloqueo pic.twitter.com/AojY611jt0
— Asamblea Nacional Cuba (@AsambleaCuba) April 25, 2021
Also on Sunday, the youth organization launched a world message action on Twitter ‘to denounce together the consequences of this hostile policy,’ using the hatchtags #Cuba, #NoMasBloqueo, #TuEresElPresente and #EliminaElBloqueo.
In the context of the ‘Bridges of Love’ global caravan, emigrants and associations of Cuban residents in different regions, parliamentarians, academics, artists and graduates in Cuba decided to attend public places to condemn US hostility.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)