The statement was made by Cuba’s permanent representative at the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso, on Twitter, as he celebrated his country’s achievement.

On Wednesday, Cuba was elected by acclamation at ECOSOC to be part of the Commission on the Status of Women, the Commission on Science and Technology for Development, the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, and the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Cuba’s alternate permanent representative at the United Nations, Yusnier Romero, tweeted that this is another recognition of his country’s prestige in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Also on Twitter, the Cuban Presidency considered that this decision makes Cuba a world reference.

Its prestige stands out in the world despite the cruel media campaign waged against it, the Presidency tweeted.

The ECOSOC is made up of 54 members elected by the UN General Assembly for a three-year term.

It is the organization that coordinates the economic and social work of the United Nations and its member institutions and specialized agencies.