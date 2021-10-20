Cuba presents a drug against Alzheimer’s

The project, materialized by the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), the Center for Drug Research and Development, and other institutions, consisted in the development of a novel formulation of recombinant human erythropoietin (NeuroEpo), with features similar to those produced by the brain.

Director of Clinical Investigations of the CIM, Tania Crombet, explained it is a drug nasally applied, very comfortable and easy to use by those who care for patients.

She emphasized that between 2017 and 2020 the different phases of clinical trials with NeuroEpo for the treatment of Alzheimer’s were carried out, results showed safety and efficacy, with decrease in the rates of cognitive deterioration; Crombet told Granma newspaper.

The drug, the Ph.D. said, has a tendency to stop the progression of the disease in mild and moderate stages.

According to medical texts, Alzheimer’s is a progressive mental illness characterized by a degeneration of nerve cells in the brain and a decrease in brain mass; basic manifestations are memory loss, spatial and temporal disorientation, and intellectual and personal impairment.